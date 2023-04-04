Listen to this article

It's hard to believe Ken Block has been gone for four months. Known to most of us through his Gymkhana videos, he was a unique talent who died too soon from a snowmobile accident. As an incredible driver, successful entrepreneur, and family man, his passing left a Hoonitron size hole in the world of motorsport. Fortunately, there is now an opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy in a way that's meaningful.

The Hoonigan website is advocating a petition to make April 3 into "4 3 Day" as a way to celebrate his life and accomplishments. Block's racing number is 43, which is synonymous with his name and the brands he co-founded, including DC Shoes and Hoonigan Industries. It is also commemorated in his foundation, the 43 Institute, which provides opportunities for people who lack the proper support system for growth and success.

A statement on the Hooningan website reads, "We believe that this would be a fitting tribute to an iconic figure in the world of action sports and a way to celebrate his achievements and contributions to the sport. By designating April 3rd as "4 3 Day," we can recognize and honor Ken Block's legacy in a meaningful and lasting way."

To raise awareness for this effort, the Hoonigan YouTube Channel featured a 24-hour content marathon of Ken Block videos to coincide with the announcement. Those that wish to sign the petition can do so by clicking on the link on the Hoonigan website or going directly to the petition on Change.org.

Block's Gymkhana videos enthralled millions of fans around the world. He was featured several times on Top Gear and partnered with Ford and Audi, producing incredible cars like the Ford Mustang Hoonicorn and the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron. Christopher Smith wrote about meeting him several times, remembering him as a talented driver, marketing pro, and family man who was "as humble as he was fast."