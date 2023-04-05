Listen to this article

The Volkswagen Atlas just received a facelift for the 2024 model year that includes new light fixtures, an updated interior, a new engine, and a bit more. At the 2023 New York Auto Show, VW is bringing out a brand new iteration of that updated Atlas dubbed the Peak Edition.

The Atlas Peak Edition is essentially a ruggedized version of the standard three-row SUV – and we use the term "ruggedized" lightly. Although VW says the go-anywhere Atlas Basecamp concept from 2019 inspired this trim, the off-road upgrades here are pretty minimal. The Peak Edition has extra side cladding to prevent nicks and scratches, roof rails, and all-terrain tires (255/60) wrapped around 18-inch wheels. VW tells us that most of the changes here are minor as not to detract from the drive experience.

The upgrades otherwise are entirely visual. The new 18-inch wheels are finished in gloss black, there's a unique X-shaped detail beneath the grille that sets the Peak Edition apart from other Atlas models, the badges are gloss black, too, and there's a new Peak Edition badge on the front quarter panel. A fancy new paint job, Avocado Green, is also exclusive to the Peak Edition trim.

The interior matches the exterior hues with black leatherette, grey accents, and orange stitching throughout. There's a unique black metallic pattern on the door panels exclusive to the Peak Edition, and even some dash decor with an illuminated Peak Edition logo on the passenger side dash.

Like the rest of the Atlas range, the Peak Edition sports the same upgraded in-car technology. That includes a 12.0-inch touchscreen and a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard across the board. The now-standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine makes its way underhood, with 269 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.