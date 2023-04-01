Listen to this article

An important update arrives for the Gran Turismo 7 toward the end of March. The Update 1.31 came with a range of new features, cars, and track updates, which should add more excitement to the popular racing video game. Even better, the new release is free, which rolled out on March 29, 2023.

Two historic Porsches have been added to the game with the latest Gran Turismo 7 update, the Porsche 959 and the 904 Porsche Carrera GTS. Meanwhile, a Mazda 3 X Burgundy Selection has also been added, as well as a Toyota Alphard minivan. The Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM from 2019 has also been made available for players.

Additionally, two new layouts have been added to the Nurburgring track – the Nurburgring Endurance and Nurburgring Sprint – providing players with new challenges and opportunities to improve their skills. The World Circuits section of the game showcases new events, including the Japanese 4WD Challenge 600 and World Touring Cars 800 at Nurburgring, Porsche Cup at Kyoto Driving Park, and the Japanese 4WD Challenge 600 at Tokyo Expressway.

"Sakura" has been added as a featured Curation in the Scapes section, allowing players to showcase their favorite cars against a beautiful backdrop of cherry blossom trees. The Cafe section of the game also gets two new Extra Menus, plus new sets of conversations with the car designers and characters appearing in the game, including Mr. Freeman Thomas and Mr. Fabio Filippini.

The Patch 1.31 update also adds support for 120 Hz Output and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) in Display Settings, providing players with smoother and more responsive gameplay. The game also now includes the Keyboard Camera Switching Feature in Lobby races, and different penalty settings and race regulations in Online Championships.

Finally, the latest Gran Turismo 7 update employs several improvements and adjustments to the game, such as adjustments to the car physics simulation model and Assist Settings, revised Legend Cars (Hagerty Collection) prices based on real-life valuations, and updated target times and ranking boards for all events within the Circuit Experience.