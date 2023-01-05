Listen to this article

From video games to real-life racing, that's the main theme of the Gran Turismo movie – the film adaptation of the popular video game that has been around for 25 years.

Announced back in May 2022, the Gran Turismo movie is based on a true story of an impossible dream. Sony has shown a first look at the recently concluded filming of the movie at this year's CES, which we embedded atop this page. The trailer also showcased notable casts of the movie, including Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and David Harbour of Stanger Things fame.

But of course, the primary star of the movie is Archie Madekwe, who will play Jann Mardenborough – a professional British racing driver who was the youngest winner of the Nissan GT Academy competition. The Gran Turismo movie will be based on Mardenborough's racing career, which started through racing video games.

Sci-fi director Neill Blomkamp leads the filming of the Gran Turismo movie. At the CES 2023 presentation, Blomkamp discussed the advantages of shooting the movie using Sony Venice 2 cameras with the Rialto extension system, which allowed them to put IMAX resolution cameras in tiny spaces. One example cited was the Le Mans prototype cars, which have very small cockpit areas.

The Rialto extension system also allowed Blomkamp to recreate popular angles from the video game, such as the third-person view from behind the vehicle and the famous grille shots. The trailer showcased some of those shots, along with messages from Bloom, Harbour, and Madekwe for those in anticipation of the movie.

Sony's Gran Turismo movie will hit theaters on August 11, 2023. It's just one of at least 10 Sony games currently in production for movie adaptation at PlayStation Productions. Mentioned titles include Twisted Metal and God of War – both confirmed to be getting adapted for the silver screen.