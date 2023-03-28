Listen to this article

You can find just about anything on Craigslist if you look hard enough. Car enthusiasts have used the site for decades to procure used vehicles ranging from rotted and rusted to fully restored and race-ready. One recent post is selling something special – a new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

Lamborghini revealed the limited-production supercar two years ago, promising to build just 112 examples. This yellow one could be yours for a cool $3.8 million. The post doesn’t contain any specific information about the car, simply reiterating the performance stats. The listing does contain several photos that reveal the car to still have protective plastic on the seats, a ZF steering wheel cover, and paper floor mats.

Gallery: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

56 Photos

A photo of the digital instrument cluster reveals it has 96 kilometers (59.65 miles) on the odometer. A photo also shows that Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann signed the trunk cowl.

The Countach debuted in August 2021, reviving the iconic name for the retro-inspired callback. Under the hood is the brand’s naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. It produces 769 horsepower; however, Lamborghini pairs the engine with its 48-volt hybrid supercapacitor system that cranks the Countach’s output to 803 hp thanks to the addition of a 34-hp electric motor.

The company routes the power from the engine to all four wheels through the seven-speed gearbox. It’ll sprint to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and 124 mph in 8.6. It has a top speed of 221 mph, which is drag-limited.

While the Countach comes packed with modern technology, it wears a vintage-inspired design. The car pays homage to the original of the same name, with the new supercar taking many cues from the early Countach LP400. However, elements inspired by the LP500 S, the LP5000 S Quattrovalvole, and the LP400 S are also present in the sleek design, even if it is an Aventador underneath the skin.

Craigslist has been a go-to marketplace for car enthusiasts for decades. It’s been an online staple since the internet’s early years and the place where anyone can find just about anything, including a brand-new Lamborghini Countach with the seats still wrapped in plastic. Selling something as special and limited as a Countach seems better suited for something like duPont Registry.