Listen to this article

It's a known fact that Renault will turn Alpine into a purely electric brand later this decade. Until that happens, the A110 is soldering on, receiving one special edition after another to keep the mid-engined coupe fresh and relevant. Case in point, the A110 GT J introduced at the end of last month is already being followed by the Tour de Corse 75. The sporty machine gets its name from the race car that competed in the 1975 Tour de Corse.

It gets a predominantly yellow paint scheme with a contrasting black finish for the roof and the hood. To spruce things up, Alpine has added black and white graphics along with special badging on the front fenders. As a nod to the past, the A110 Tour de Corse 75 gets the number 7 at the back to honor the rally car from nearly half a century ago.

Alpine A110 Tour De Corse 75

15 Photos

It sits on 18-inch wheels with a spectacular glossy white finish contrasted by the Brembo brake calipers painted in orange. Visual tweaks continue inside the cabin where the Sabelt bucket seats get Tour de Corse 75 embroidery and are available with a competition harness. On the technology side, the A110 Tour de Corse 75 gets Alpine's newest infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The plan is to make only 150 cars and these will be sold with individually numbered plaques. In its domestic market where it will go on sale from June 17, the Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 costs an eye-watering €80,000. That makes it about €2,000 more expensive than a base Porsche 718 Cayman S in France.

Being based on the 2022 A110, it uses the more potent 1.8-liter turbo engine with 300 horsepower and 340 Newton-meters (251 pound-feet). The muscle is channeled to the rear axle via a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. It enables a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in four and a half seconds, and you can have this performance for €71,500 if you go with the A110 S.