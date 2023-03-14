Listen to this article

The cheapest Porsche money can buy in the United States right now is the base Macan at $57,500 while the most expensive of the lot is the 911 Sport Classic at an eye-watering $272,300. Price hikes across the board are coming soon as part of a plan to further boost profits. During a call with analysts, the head of finance Lutz Meschke said "significant price increases" are planned to come into effect in mid-2023 for the 2024 model year.

He went on to specify the next-generation Macan coming next year exclusively in EV form will command a 10-15 percent premium over the current model. It's worth noting the combustion-engined crossover will peacefully coexist with the electric model for a few years before Porsche is going to retire the gasoline-fueled variants.

2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift teasers

10 Photos

Lutz Meschke also said the 718 electric replacements due around 2025 will also be up to 15 percent more expensive. The zero-emission Boxster and Cayman will replace the ICE models from day one. The recently announced Cayenne EV planned for the SUV's fourth generation due most likely in 2026 will also be 10-15 percent more expensive and is going to be sold together with the gasoline and plug-in hybrid variants of the upcoming facelifted third-gen model. An even more expensive SUV is earmarked for a 2027 release (at the earliest) when a three-row, electric-only model will slot above the Cayenne.

Is Porsche concerned jacking up prices will alienate people? Not at all. Meschke explained: "We have a very good foundation with a very strong brand and a very strong customer base that gives us the power to increase prices in very challenging times and in an intelligent manner."

The sales figures back up his statement as Porsche beat the odds in a challenging 2022 and sold 309,884 vehicles or 2.6 percent more than the year before. More special editions are planned as the German luxury brand has realized there is a strong appetite for limited-run cars, which is why the Sonderwunsch (special request) program will be expanded.

We'd argue the only thing missing from Porsche's lineup is a new hypercar, but a 918 Spyder successor isn't coming anytime soon. The Zuffenhausen marque has said a "hypercar is always a part of Porsche's strategy" and a new one will arrive only "when it's time to bring it," according to chairman Oliver Blume. It definitely won't happen before 2025.