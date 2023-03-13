Listen to this article

Motorhomes are not generally fast vehicles. Their size, weight, and purpose just don't put an emphasis on having a high top speed. If you're the type of person that wants a speedy camper, then here's the opportunity because the fastest Class A RV on the Bonneville Salt Flats is for sale in Englewood, Colorado, on Facebook Marketplace. This 1977 GMC Motorhome's record velocity is 121.5 miles per hour. The asking price is $95,000.

To reach this high speed, the motorhome has a fuel-injected 502-cubic-inch (8.23-liter) Chevrolet V8 with nitrous injection. This setup makes 700 horsepower. The power runs through a Turbo-Hydramatic 425 automatic transmission to a limited-slip differential.

The RV is street legal. However, the original kitchen, bathroom, bed, and other amenities are gone for reducing weight to maximize the top speed. There is a passenger seat, roll cage, and fuel cell in there, though. The custom cockpit includes aluminum dash panels and a custom instrument setup with a data logger. A camera system provides side and rear views outside of the vehicle.

The modified exterior has a black, white, and gold color scheme with large decals on the windows to promote awareness about the neurological disease CMT. For top-speed runs, the owner can mount a front splitter and side skirts to improve the vehicle's aerodynamics.

This motorhome set the speed record in August 2016. During the run in one direction, it managed to go 122.156 mph, according to the project website. However, the two-way average is the speed that goes in the record books.

According to the seller, this RV appeared in publications like Autoweek, Popular Mechanics, Hot Rod, Auto Bild Germany, and more.

These GMC Motorhomes are quite collectible today, and this one is unique. In theory, a buyer who doesn't care about setting speed records could re-install features like a bathroom and kitchen back into this rig. With that big V8, there would still be plenty of performance but with the addition of improved usability.

