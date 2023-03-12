Listen to this article

Greg Adams is no stranger to premium sports cars. With a 32-year career that includes stops at Ferrari, Fisker, and Maserati, he understands the importance of defining the vision for a premium brand. Now Aston Martin's regional president for Japan and South Korea, he talked to CarExpert about that vision for Aston Martin.

According to Adams, when Lawrence Stoll's investor group bought into Aston Martin, they brought in many people who had helped establish Ferrari as a modern brand. At Aston Martin, that brand will include the existing GT cars as well as new products like the DBX 707 and Valhalla. However, it also includes taking the brand into the zero-emissions future with vehicles powered by electricity, hydrogen, or other alternative fuel.

"If you look at our mission of the company, Aston Martin wants to be the world’s most desirable British-based ultra-luxury performance brand, which means you need to embrace technology and stay ahead of your peers," says Adams. In Aston Martin's case, that not only means technology but luxury fashion.

As a result of this focus, Aston Martin is gearing up to deliver new products, including a new sports car range. Adams didn't specify what is in the pipeline but said it included new infotainment that the company hasn't done before. "You’re really going to be pleasantly surprised," said Adams. "We’re taking it even further, as you’ll see. And we’re talking about the next few months."

Earlier in March, we reported that Aston Martin is preparing a big overhaul of its model lineup. That news was preceded by sightings of a successor to the DB11 and news that more detailed information will be revealed during a capital markets day for investors later this year. According to Lawrence Stroll, the range will also include a fully electric vehicle that will be announced this summer.

In addition to a successor to the DB11 and a new electric vehicle, the Vantage and DBS are expected to be overhauled which Stroll also confirmed during an earnings call with investors. Adams also underscored the need for this overhaul, indicating that while the DBX accounts for 50 percent of Aston Martin's volume, GT cars make up the remaining 50 percent and will remain the core of the business.