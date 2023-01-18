Listen to this article

After giving the Tesla Model S, Model 3, and Model X visual upgrades, Novitec now finally introduces a tuning kit for the Model Y. The electric crossover benefits from aerodynamic touches, new wheels, and suspension improvements, which give it a more aggressive look.

Just like with the rest of Tesla’s electric models, the Model Y receives naked carbon fiber add-on components, including a front lip spoiler, which reduces the front-axle lift at high speeds. A new spoiler for the liftgate and a rear bumper diffuser create a sleeker look at the back, visually connecting with the new side skirts. One of the highlights of Novitec’s aero package is the set of 22-inch forged wheels with front 255/30 and rear 285/30 tires. The tuning firm says that the new wheelset not only gives the Model Y a more aggressive look but also enhances the crossover’s handling.

Gallery: Tesla Model Y by Novitec

In the suspension department, Novitec fits the vehicle with height-adjustable aluminum suspension, which is available for the dual-motor versions. It makes the zero-emissions vehicle more agile and lowers it by up to 40 millimeters, which also affects positively the car’s aerodynamics. Novitec says that the electric energy consumption on long distances can be reduced by up to seven percent with the new suspension.

Back in 2019, Novitec unveiled a similar tuning package for the Model 3. That EV also got new wheels, carbon fiber exterior upgrades, and suspension mods. The visual tweaks on the electric sedan were a little subtler compared to the Model Y.

Novitec also says it offers different customization options for the interior of the battery-powered crossover. There’s a huge variety of colors and materials with the demo vehicle featuring stylish carbon fiber inserts for the dashboard and door panels, as well as Alcantara leather for the ceiling and other sections of the cabin.