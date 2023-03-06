Listen to this article

The next-generation Audi A4 returns in new spy photos taken in snowy Sweden, showing a fully camouflaged wagon prototype. These are likely the final weeks of winter testing for the model from Ingolstadt after which we expect to finally see the new A4 in full and official form.

Motor1.com spied the A4 Avant (B10) for the first time back in December 2021, which means Audi has been working and testing the family hauler for the last more than 14 months. Not much has changed in the overall silhouette of the body since then but at least we are now seeing production lights front and back.

Gallery: Audi A4 Avant new spy photos

14 Photos

Snow is covering most of the rear end giving the trial car natural camouflage and we are yet unable to confirm whether the taillights will be connected by a LED light strip but we aren’t expecting this modern design feature for the handsome wagon.

Compared to the previous time we spied the model (see the related links below), this prototype has dual oval exhaust pipes, possibly hinting at S-Line equipment. From these shots, it’s hard to tell what other exterior touches this trim level will get as a differentiation from the standard grades, though more chrome, larger wheels, and S-Line-specific trim and badges can be expected.

The evolutionary design approach will most likely be complemented by the same formula underneath the skin. The car will ride on a modified version of the MLB platform, which should bring more electrification under the hood. There will be new gasoline and diesel engines – the latter ones only for the European market – and we expect every single mill in the new A4 to feature at least mild hybrid support. Plug-in hybrid models are also on the cards and like always, we expect standard front-wheel-drive variants and optional AWDs.

Later this year, Volkswagen Group will unveil at least three new similarly-sized mainstream vehicles. The next-gen Skoda Superb and Volkswagen Passat should probably come first, followed by the new A4 (B10) in sedan and wagon shapes. A hotter S4 and range-topping RS4 models are set to join the range at a later date.