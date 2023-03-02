Listen to this article

Buick is launching a new electric vehicle in China called the Electra E5. Late last year, the automaker revealed the crossover's exterior design, which will influence the look of other future Buick models. We now have our first official look inside with the release of more photos.

The cabin falls in line with other modern interiors. The dashboard features a large, curved, 30-inch 6K OLED display. The screen can display one billion colors, but drivers won't need to look at it often as the Buick also features a 12.6-inch head-up display on the windshield. Ambient lighting is ample in the car, with Buick adding backlights to the vents. The ambient lighting system can display 121 colors.

2023 Buick Electra E5 Interior

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless charging are standard features. The crossover will come packed with technology, including 5G capability and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8155 chip, allowing the crossover to receive over-the-air updates. The Electra E5 will run the latest Buick eConnect connectivity system, allowing for voice commands, customized configurations, and individualized recommendations.

The Electra is similar in size to the Chevrolet Equinox EV, with the wheelbase, width, and height matching. However, the Buick is 2.2 inches (57 millimeters) longer than its Chevy counterpart. Buick says the Electra E5 has "segment-leading interior spaciousness" in China. Electric powertrains are easier to integrate into vehicles without consuming space in the passenger compartment, giving customers more room in smaller packages.

Buick hasn't released any powertrain information for the electric crossover. However, information released by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in November revealed that the crossover would have a single-motor setup making 241 horsepower (180 kilowatts). We expect Buick to offer the model a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive option, but nothing is confirmed.

The Electra E5 is Buick's first EV based on General Motors' new Ultium architecture. We still don't know its range or if it'll come to America. Previous spy photos have shown Buick testing the vehicle in the US, and GM has filed trademarks for the E5 and several other alphanumeric names for the Buick brand with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The Buick Electra E5 should go on sale sometime this year in China, and all signs point to it arriving in the US sometime after that.

