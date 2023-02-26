Listen to this article

With the eighth generation of Porsche's evergreen 911 in its fifth year, a new generation is likely just around the corner. Even so, the automaker is keeping details of the new car a closely guarded secret. Will it feature a hybrid or electric powertrain? Could there be a four-cylinder engine? Most importantly, will we see a 992 Speedster as the current car takes its final bow?

According to Car magazine, a new Porsche Speedster could debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this year. While we don't have photos of the new model, it will look similar to the previous Speedster, which ended its run in 2020. Like prior 911 Speedsters, it would likely have a chopped down or steeply raked windshield, a snug canvas top, and a large rear clamshell tonneau cover.

The most likely engine choice would be Porsche's naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6 shared with the 911 GT3. Traditionally, Speedsters are stripped-down Porsches with a manual soft top and lack of power features. According to Car magazine, the 992 Speedster will depart from that tradition and offer a power top as an option or standard equipment and additional luggage space behind the seats.

The Speedster dates back to the 1950s when Porsche created it as a stripped-down version of the 356 for racing. The name was resurrected in 1989 for a special edition of the original 911 before it was replaced by the all-new 964 model. Collectors stampede to Porsche showrooms whenever a new Speedster is launched, snapping up every available model. It's easy money for Porsche, and with the automaker celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, a special edition of the 911 Speedster makes too much sense.

Porsche has not officially announced the car, so we don't have pricing info or performance specs yet. However, since the 991 Speedster originally listed for $275,000, a price tag north of $300,000 for the new one is a safe bet. The higher price tag should also come with slightly better performance than the 991 Speedster, which included a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed approaching 200 mph.