Manhart often likes to tune things to the extreme, but it has taken a reserved approach with the Tesla Model 3. The aftermarket tuning specialist has given the electric sedan a modest makeover, enhancing its visual presence with a few tweaks.

The biggest is the new suspension. The Manhart TM3 510 receives lowering springs from H&R, bringing the sedan closer to the ground. New Manhart Barracuda rims that measure 21 inches add to its visual presence. They’re finished in Platinum Gray, but customers can pick their preferred rim color. 235/30R21 tires wrap around the wheels.

Manhart also adds a new carbon front splitter to the Tesla Model 3, and it’s not the car’s only visual upgrade. A decal set finished in red and gray adorn the car, with a stripe covering the hood and trunk. The car also receives red accents on the side-mirror stalks and a subtle Manhart decal on the bottom of the doors accented with a red stripe. The decal set also includes a sticker for the front fascia, giving the EV the appearance of a honeycomb grille.

While Manhart didn’t upgrade the Model 3’s minimalist interior, the specialist does offer cabin upgrades upon request. The company can also tweak the braking system for improved performance. This model features tinted rear windows for a bit more pizzazz.

The Model 3 with Manhart’s upgrade is based on the dual-motor Performance trim. It delivers 513 horsepower (377 kilowatts) and 486 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters) of torque. Power comes from the standard 82-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery offered in the Tesla. The model’s 510 designation denotes the EV’s output.

Many of Manhart’s upgrades for other makes and models often include massive performance increases for the powertrain. Its cars often make much more horsepower than the stock variant, but that level of tuning is harder to do with EVs, with automakers locking down the car’s software from hacking and tinkering. Manhart’s Tesla Model 3 upgrade gives the EV a modest visual makeover even if the powertrain stays the same. It’s one way to stand out at the charging station.