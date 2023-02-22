Listen to this article

After months of spy shots featuring camouflaged prototypes, Mercedes is officially kicking off the teaser campaign for the next-generation E-Class. Codenamed W214, the luxury sedan gets a substantial preview by showing off most of its posh interior with a screen-heavy dashboard many of you will find familiar. It strongly takes after the EQE's cabin, specifically the version without the Hyperscreen optionally available on the electric saloon.

The layout is not a carbon copy of the EQE's interior since Mercedes has opted for slimmer outer air vents with a curved shape, connecting them to the main central vent. It gives the dashboard a sleeker and more minimalist look by doing away with the turbine-styled lateral air vents of the electric sedan. Eagle-eyed readers will also notice the row of shortcut buttons has been relocated from the front of the central armrest to below the main screen.

2024 Mercedes E-Class interior

20 Photos

Another change is visible in the upper area of the dashboard where a selfie/video camera has been added for the new E-Class. It's available at an additional cost as part of the MBUX Superscreen, which also bundles the extra screen on the passenger side of the dashboard. The camera only works when the car is stationary and can be used to take photos and videos or for video conferences via Zoom or Webex.

As we've seen in other high-end (aren't they all?) Mercedes models, the 2024 E-Class monitors the driver's eye movements to detect whether they are looking at the display on the right side of the dashboard. This third screen uses something called dual light control technology to prevent videos from being seen peripherally by the driver. DLC can be turned on or off.

There's also a camera recording the driver's eye movements to detect if they're looking at the passenger screen. When that happens, the brightness can be reduced to make it less visible for the driver and therefore reduce distraction. The front passenger will still be able to view content even when the screen is dimmed.

2024 Mercedes E-Class 2023 Mercedes EQE

Elsewhere, the infotainment will come bundled with other apps beyond Zoom and Webex. Mercedes will embed the TikTok social app into the MBUX, along with the Angry Birds casual game and the Vivaldi web browser. An optional ZYNC entertainment portal will provide access to video streaming, games, news, and additional on-demand content available on the central and passenger screens.

The 2024 E-Class also gets a neat option called Active Ambient Lighting, which works together with the audio system to automatically change the lighting based on a song’s rhythm. By the way, a Burmester surround sound system with 17 speakers and four sound transducers in the front seats will be provided as standard equipment.

Mercedes will have the new E-Class at dealers in the United States later this year, following a world premiere likely taking place this coming spring.