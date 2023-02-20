Listen to this article

The second-generation Ford Transit was launched on the European markets in 1986 with an upgraded platform, new design, and engines largely carried over from its predecessor. Through the next few years, it was given new powertrains and equipment levels and in 1994, a massive facelift brought updated styling and yet more new engines. Production for the Old continent ended in 2003, but the original model remained on the assembly lines in China until 2017. It was succeeded by the JMC Teshun, which is essentially the same vehicle with a new front fascia and interior.

That van now receives an electric version, which comes with some small design tweaks. The Teshun Touring EV has a new fascia that is bolted directly to the existing panels of the original Transit. The plasticky-looking grille is flanked by sweptback headlights that make the Teshun look almost like a Storm Trooper. From the A-column back, everything is like the original bus from the 1980s, including the taillights which are from the facelifted model.

Gallery: JMC Teshun Touring EV

8 Photos

The electric version of that van has a 65 kWh battery pack that provides electric energy for up to about 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range measured by China’s CLTC cycle. JMC also lists a range “under constant speed” of 310 miles (500 km). Power comes from an electric motor on the front wheels with 163 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. The automaker claims a charge to 80 percent SOC takes 40 minutes, but we don’t know at what percentage this charge begins. The sprint from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) takes around 15 seconds.

JMC proudly says the Teshun Touring EV has a “reasonable space layout” with a flexible 7 to 11 cubic meter (247 to 388 cubic feet) loading space. We don’t know what’s the model’s maximum payload, though.

The JMC Teshun was facelifted in 2021 when it received a more modern front fascia. Aside from the electric version, it is also sold with a 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine with 122 hp (91 kW). Before the refresh, a 2.4-liter gas mill was also available but it was discontinued in favor of the battery-powered model.