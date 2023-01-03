Listen to this article

Zeekr is not a popular brand in the United States but Geely’s new electric vehicle marque for China is gaining speed with some very capable machines. Case in point, the updated Zeekr 001 comes with an available 140-kilowatt-hour battery pack that provides electric energy for up to 641 miles (more than 1,000 kilometers) of range between two charges. This basically makes it the world’s longest-range production vehicle to our knowledge.

For 2023, the Zeekr 001 – described by the automaker as a Luxury Safari Coupe – comes with the same two electric powertrains that were available for the pre-facelift version. The base version has a single electric motor good for 286 horsepower (200 kilowatts), while the flagship model comes with a dual-motor setup and a peak output of 536 hp (400 kW). The latter sprints from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.8 seconds.

Three battery options will be sold in China. The first two – 86 kWh and 100 kWh ones – carry over from the previous version of the model without changes, providing 339 miles (546 km) and 460 miles (741 km) on a single charge respectively. The big news comes in the form of a massive 140 kWh battery, which will be available to only 1,000 units of the EV. It gives the Zeekr 001 a fantastic range of 641 miles (1,032 km). Keep in mind that all the numbers are according to China’s CLTC cycle.

Not much has changed on the outside and this shouldn’t really come as a surprise given the 001’s original launch in April last year. The vehicle takes the shape of a lifted crossover-like large hatchback measuring 195.7 inches (4,970 millimeters) long. If it looks somehow familiar, that’s probably because it shares much of its front fascia with the models of Lynk and Co, which is another brand under Geely’s umbrella.

The same conservative approach can be seen inside where the highlight is a 14.7-inch touchscreen on the center console. We are happy to report there’s also an instrument cluster in the form of an 8.8-inch display behind the steering wheel.

Customers in China can already order the refreshed Zeekr 001 and the first vehicles should be delivered later during the first quarter of this year. The prices start at ¥300,000, which is around $43,487 with the current exchange rates. Zeekr also promises a European launch of the electric vehicle, though we don’t know whether the 140-kWh model will also be sold on the Old continent.