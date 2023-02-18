Listen to this article

The Volkswagen ID.3 is set to make its world premiere in March. The automaker is teasing exclusive details about the new ID.3 on LinkedIn, particularly at the rear end. The teaser, which we embedded atop this page and below, has two-part reversing lights that appear with the rest of the redesigned cluster of red lights.

VW is promising a sharpened, even more striking design for the ID.3 and claims that it's sure to attract attention when it gets unveiled in just a few weeks' time. As the first member of the automaker's all-electric ID family, VW considers the ID.3 a true pioneer since its launch in 2019.

VW is going as far as calling the upcoming ID.3 to be a second-generation model, but recent prototype sightings don't agree so. According to recent spy shots and information from the company, the changes are expected to be relatively minor. Of note, the refreshed model is coming relatively early in the life cycle of the model, which was first unveiled in September 2019. The facelift is expected to include discreet tweaks to the design, with the honeycomb structure of the bumper eliminated to give the car a more conventional appearance.

Other changes to the ID.3 are expected to include a larger 12-inch touchscreen display and a higher-quality interior, as well as improved software. The facelifted version may also bring something for enthusiasts, as the ID.X hot hatch concept has been confirmed to go into production.

The updated VW ID.3 is expected to be available in Germany from €43,995 (around $47,000) and will be delivered to new customers in the fourth quarter of 2023. It will come in pre-configured Life, Business, Style, Max, and Tour trim levels.

The ID.3 is one of six models in VW's all-electric ID family, which also includes the upcoming ID.7 sedan. The company plans to assemble the ID.3 at its Wolfsburg factory to keep up with the strong demand.