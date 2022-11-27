Listen to this article

New Volkswagen vehicles have been the subject of criticism from customers and journalists alike. Not because they're not great to drive or anything, but because of the laggy and sometimes illogical placements of features and functions within the infotainment system.

In the VW Golf Mk8 alone, the automaker has issued several recalls to fix the issue, even postponing deliveries in Europe. The issue lies with the MIB3 system found in most of the brand's new cars, including the ID models, and VW CEO Thomas Schäfer admitted that mistakes were made during the design process.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R US Version

35 Photos

Speaking to Car Magazine at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Schäfer said that they know what they need to do in regard to the software fixes. The new CEO, who took over this year, added that software version 3.0 will be rolled out as early as winter 2022 through over-the-air updates. He also told Car Magazine that the new systems would be "a lot faster, with more features."

Hardware fixes, including the non-illuminated capacitive sliders for volume or heating, will be rolled out next year through 2024. They will, of course, be illuminated in their replacements.

Steering wheels with touch-sensitive functions will also be taken out, starting with the upcoming new VW Tiguan, expected to debut next year.

Apart from the impending software and hardware updates, Schäfer also detailed to Car Magazine how VW is working on improving its user interface design. The process includes regular clinics, which saw "random people" participating. He dismissed using their own employees for this as "they're biased." He hopes that these clinics will become a regular exercise for their company.

Schäfer promises that the next Volkswagens will benefit from this strategy, and that uniform functionality will be employed across the lineup.