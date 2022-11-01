Listen to this article

The Hyundai Santa Fe is ready for a significant refresh. Our spy photographers captured the crossover out testing, and Hyundai is doing its best to hide the new design. However, this isn’t the first time we have seen the model, with a previous spy video providing a thorough overview of the changes. The new photos offer another glimpse at the stylish Hyundai.

The redesigned Santa Fe continues to hide its new sheetmetal under cladding and wraps that distort its shape. While the coverings conceal many styling details, the overall shape looks much boxier than the outgoing model. It also looks larger, possibly growing in size. The boxy styling will apply to the lighting units, with the Santa Fe adopting squared headlights with an H-pattern displayed by the daytime running lights. The taillights will have a similar motif.

Gallery: Next-Gen Hyundai Santa Fe Spy Photos

19 Photos

The new crossover should continue sharing its underpinnings with the Kia Sorento, which our spy photographers have also caught testing. The Hyundai looks sharper than its Kia sibling, the Santa Fe adopting a floating roof design with blacked-out A- and B-pillars.

The new spy photos don’t capture the interior, but a previous spy video showed it. However, Hyundai had hidden much of it, concealing the dash and portions of the seats. We expect the revamped model to receive the latest in-car technologies that passengers will likely interact with through screens.

This next-generation Santa Fe is in the early stages of development, so it’s too early to know much about the mechanicals. Hyundai offers the current 2023 Santa Fe in the US with several choices, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The crossover is also available with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine or a non-turbocharged one. The next-generation model should continue to offer various engine options, including mild-hybrid ones.

Hyundai hasn’t announced when it will reveal the new Santa Fe, but rumors point to an August 2023 debut for the 2024 model year. The current-generation Santa Fe went on sale for the 2019 model year, receiving a facelift for 2021. Hyundai could move the revamped Santa Fe upmarket, differentiating it further from the Sorento.