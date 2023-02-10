Listen to this article

While other firms are cutting models and derivatives, Hyundai is one of the few automakers that keeps expanding its performance vehicle range. The South Korean manufacturer has a family of affordable N-branded go-fast models, including the Elantra N, which is a proper sports sedan. There isn’t a single two-door vehicle in that family, though.

Anything can be fixed in a digitally drawn word, however. Our pals at Kolesa.ru attempted to imagine what a two-door Elantra N Coupe could look like and their renderings are depicted in the gallery below. Mind you, this isn’t just an Elantra N with two fewer doors – it features other distinctive design touches.

Gallery: Hyundai Elantra N Coupe renderings

2 Photos

At the front, for example, the headlights are drastically different compared to the actual sports sedan. To a certain extent, these renderings propose a design that is similar to Kolesa’s facelifted version of the Elantra with a Staria-inspired coast-to-coat LED strip under the bonnet. The same treatment can be seen at the back too with thinner taillights versus the Elantra N’s edgy clusters.

We aren’t going to lie to you, though – we haven’t heard anything from Hyundai regarding a potential two-door Elantra N and we doubt it is on the brand’s agenda for the future. For now, it will remain just fiction but that probably allows us to speculate a little regarding what is powering this Elantra N Coupe.

Naturally, the company’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill sounds like the most logical choice here. In the Veloster N and Kona N, it produces 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) under normal circumstances and 286 hp (213 kW) for short bursts in overboost mode. In the best scenario, the power would be delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, making this vehicle a true unicorn.

The next best thing to an Elantra N Coupe should be the existing Elantra N. It has a starting price of $32,925 with destination included for the 2022 model year.