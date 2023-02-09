Listen to this article

Subaru fans in Japan have had the next-generation Crosstrek for a couple of months already, but now it's time for the SUV to grab attention in North America. Debuting at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show is the 2024 Crosstrek, and yes, there are some differences to highlight between the different markets. We also have pricing for new Crosstrek trim levels in the US.

Let's look at what makes the North American Crosstrek special. For starters, it's all-wheel-drive only – a feature one expects from Subaru but across the pond, it's offered in a low-cost front-wheel-drive variant. US buyers also have the 182-horsepower 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder available in higher-trim models, namely Sport and Limited Subies. Sport is also special for the States, identifiable by its yellow trim on the outside and yellow contrast stitching on the inside. Base and Premium trims have a 2.0-liter four-pot good for 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, but the Hybrid trim is gone for now. You won't find any electrification here.

Gallery: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek

14 Photos

If these engines and power stats sound familiar, they are the same as those of the outgoing model. But Subaru says this is a new generation Crosstrek, being ever-so-slightly longer and boasting a significantly updated interior with a standard 7.0-inch center screen or an optional 11.6-inch Starlink multimedia system. Subaru tells us the new SUV has a stiffer chassis (10 percent stiffer, to be exact), and it uses a version of the electronic steering rack borrowed from the WRX.

54.7 cubic feet of cargo space is available with the rear seats folded, which is slightly less than 2023 despite being a tad longer. And for venturing off-road, you'll have 8.7 inches of ground clearance. For the record, that's the same as last year's model.

Similarly, pricing for the 2024 Crosstrek is almost the same as last year. $24,995 for a new Crosstrek Base matches a 2023 model equipped with the CVT, which is now the only transmission offered. However, that doesn't include destination and delivery fees, which are up $70 to $1,295. That makes the least expensive 2024 Crosstrek $26,290.

Here's a complete price breakdown for the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek by trim level. All models are standard with all-wheel drive, the CVT, and Subaru's Eyesight driver-assist tech.

Model Engine Base Price MSRP w/ $1,295 destination 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Base 2.0L Flat Four / 152 hp $24,995 $26,290 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 2.0L Flat Four / 152 hp $26,145 $27,440 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Sport 2.5L Flat Four / 182 hp $28,995 $30,290 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Limited 2.5L Flat Four / 182 hp $30,895 $32,190

2024 Subaru Crosstrek production will be split between two manufacturing locations. Base and Premium models with the 2.0-liter engine will be made in Gunma, Japan. Sport and Limited trims with the 2.5-liter mill are built in Lafayette, Indiana. Lower-spec trims should reach dealerships in the spring, with 2.5-liter powered trims arriving in the summer.