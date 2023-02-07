Listen to this article

Well, that didn't take too long. Mere days after Audi was caught testing a prototype of an updated Q7, the posh SUV has now been speculatively rendered. The adjacent digital design exercise from Kolesa attempts to peel off the camouflage and show how the luxobarge will be revised. Bear in mind this is going to be the model's second facelift, following important revisions introduced in 2019. This time around, the changes will be less significant.

As seen in the spy shots, the 2024 Q7 is getting new LED graphics for the headlights and taillights. The design team from Ingolstadt has also modified the grille and the air intakes of the front bumper. Although the prototype carried disguise on the rear bumper and tailgate, any potential changes should be minor. Unlike archrival BMW, Audi doesn't take any risks with its designs, which is why we're expecting the second facelift to play it safe.

This should be the final update to the Q7 equipped with combustion engines. Audi has announced it'll only launch purely electric vehicles from 2026. Logic tells us the revised luxury SUV will be introduced before the end of this year with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains and remain on sale until after the middle of the decade. It'll eventually be superseded by an EV, with the German luxury brand's goal to abandon sales of ICE-powered vehicles by 2033.

Audi offered quite a few interesting engines for the Q7 over the years, with the V12 TDI being the most bonkers of them all. The twin-turbo 6.0-liter monster available during the model's first generation had an astounding 1,000 Newton-meters (738 pound-feet) of torque back in 2006. With the proliferation of electric SUVs featuring copious amounts of instant torque, the diesel beast is now obsolete.

Gallery: Audi Q7 second facelift spy photos

12 Photos

The Q7 has always been offered with a multitude of engines and the current model is no exception. Depending on the market, it can be had with anything from a small four-cylinder gasoline mill to a brawny V8 for the SQ7. The latter was temporarily offered with a V8 diesel in Europe, while plug-in hybrid powertrains are also in the mix.

This upcoming facelift should bring even cleaner combustion engines and we wouldn't be surprised if the PHEV will get more electric range.