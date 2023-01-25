Listen to this article

It's unusual for Audi to be working on a second facelift for a car but that seems to be the case with the Q7. The second-gen SUV premiered in early 2015 before getting a significant makeover about four years later. Well, it looks as though the Ingolstadt-based automaker is working on another update for its luxobarge rather than transitioning the model to its third iteration. New spy shots show a partially camouflaged prototype testing in Germany.

With Audi deciding to introduce only purely electric models from 2026, it effectively means there won't be a third-gen Q7 with combustion engines. This second facelift could remain on sale for several years before it'll be superseded by an electric SUV. A Q7 E-Tron seems like a logical assumption considering there's already a Q8 E-Tron and we know for a fact a Q6 E-Tron twinned with the Porsche Macan is coming. As a matter of fact, the Four Rings are already using the Q7 E-Tron moniker to denote the plug-in hybrid model.

Audi Q7 second facelift spy photos

Spotted mere days after our spies caught the Q8 facelift, the revised Q7 is hiding fresh headlights and taillights. We're also noticing a new front grille with numerous dual vertical fins and wide horizontal panels that could be active shutters. If that's the case, those panels open when the engine needs extra cooling and close to improve aero and consequently boost efficiency.

A redesigned front bumper is peeking through the camouflage while the regular exhaust finishers at the back tell us this isn't the more exciting quad-pipe SQ7. Audi didn't bother to hide the dashboard, suggesting the interior cabin will be largely carried over. However, that could change by the time the second facelift is officially revealed.

Since this is only the first time our spies have spotted a prototype, an official reveal is unlikely to take place in the coming months. Audi could decide to debut the Q7's second facelift late this year or in early 2024.