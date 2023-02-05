Listen to this article

Ford's celebrated collaboration with Red Bull Powertrains isn't just about the automaker's return to Formula 1 after over two decades. It also signals the Blue Oval's all-out foray into motorsports.

Ford will be the only automaker participating in a wide range of motorsports in 2026. This ranges from grassroots racing to Formula 1, including the WEC and IMSA competitions, and the Le Mans 24 Hours with the Mustang GT3. The company will also be represented in WRC with the M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1, the Baja 1000 with the Ranger Raptor and Bronco, and NASCAR, NHRA, and Supercars with the Mustang.

Electrification is, of course, part of the plan. In line with the newly formed Red Bull Ford, the automaker illustrated its belief in the relationship between racing and producing winning products. The infographic above showcases a forthcoming electric pickup prototype under "EV Performance Demonstrators," which is assumed to be based on the F-150 Lightning. The other two silhouettes are the upcoming Mustang race cars and the already-revealed Ranger Raptor.

If EV Performance Demonstrators sound familiar to you, that's because we've seen two already – the Mustang Mach-E 1400, which came with seven electric motors that produce a total of 1,400-horsepower (1,044 kilowatts), and the 2,000-hp (1,491 kW) electric SuperVan 4, which can spring from 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) run in less than two seconds.

Details on the new F-150 Lightning-based demonstrator, including its power output and upgrades, remain unclear. However, it's expected to have a similarly impressive performance as the other two EV Performance Demonstrators.

Of note, Ford and Red Bull Powertrains will start developing a cutting-edge power unit from 2023 onward – all for the upcoming F1 technical regulations. This power unit will include a 350 kW electric motor and a combustion engine capable of using fully sustainable fuels, with the aim of being ready for the 2026 season. Ford will offer its technical expertise in areas where it can contribute to the success of the World Championship team, including the development of the combustion engine, battery cell technology, electric motor technology, power unit control software, and analytics.