According to Marc Lichte, Audi's design chief, the German marque is preparing to launch its most ambitious product plan yet in the next few years. The plan will involve releasing more than 20 cars, including a series of ground-up electric vehicles and successors to existing internal combustion engine models.

Lichte stated in an exclusive interview with the UK's Auto Express, "We’re working on EVs and successors to the ICE models. We’re about to see the biggest product launch in the history of Audi with more than 20 cars in the next two and a half years. That’s why we’re focusing on cars like the Activesphere concept, which is our last show car for the next few years so that we can focus on series production.”

This statement highlights the brand's focus on transitioning towards full electrification and the importance of the new-generation electric cars, as seen in the A6 E-Tron, which is already being tested in public, and the newly unveiled Audi Activesphere Concept.

The Activesphere concept is a significant vehicle in Audi's future vision of mobility. It's the last of the "sphere" concepts and is designed as a luxury coupe that can transform into a pickup, showcasing the automaker's ability to combine versatility and technology. According to the company, the Activesphere is packed with ideas and technology that may be years away from becoming reality, but it highlights the potential of high-tech vehicles in the future.

The concept boasts an attractive design combining Audi's Sportback and Allroad models, creating an SUV-like EV. It also features advanced technology such as air suspension with adaptive dampers, allowing it to increase its ground clearance by 1.57 inches (40 millimeters). The exterior design also includes vertical studs and metal strips to enhance the added height visually.

Audi has already announced that it will only introduce EVs from 2026 on its way to phasing out ICE-powered vehicles by 2033. The company is also poised to build all zero-emission vehicles at all of its factories by 2029, investing approximately €500 million in the process to train its employees for EV production around the world.