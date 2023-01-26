Listen to this article

Acura has won the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona for two years running, and it’s starting the 2023 installment on Saturday, January 28, on pole at the dawn of the new GTP era. But while the ARX-06 prototype will lead the 61-car field, it’ll be following another Acura prototype to the race’s first green flag.

A camouflaged version of the new Integra Type S will pace the field for the start of the 24-hour race for its North American debut. Once its work is done on the track, the high-performance version of the Motor1.com Star Award finalist will be on display for the remainder of the weekend at the World Center of Racing. But while the new Integra Type S will appear at Daytona, Acura is still keeping details close to the chest.

What we know is mostly from our brief taste in December 2022. The Type S will carry a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, almost certainly shared with the new Honda Civic Type R, that’s good for “over 300 horsepower.” When the Type S finally debuts, we expect it to match the CTR’s 315-hp output. Torque should match too, at 310 pound-feet – a six-speed manual will channel that punch to the front wheels with the aid of a limited-slip differential.

The new Integra Type S will make its formal debut in the summer of 2023, but if you’d like to know just what it’s like behind the wheel, head on over and check out our first drive of the prototype. And be sure to keep an eye on the Motor1.com Instagram and TikTok channels this weekend for more from the Rolex 24. In addition to the Type S and the new electrified GTP cars, we’ll have our first in-person look at the new BMW M3 CS.