Toyota introduced the 2023 Highlander in May when it talked about its new turbocharged 2.4-liter gasoline engine. At that point, it refrained from discussing pricing details, but now the numbers are in. Stick to front-wheel drive and the SUV with its four-cylinder engine benefitting from forced induction kicks off at $36,420. Upgrade to AWD and you'll have to fork out $38,020, with both prices excluding destination charges.

As a refresher, the turbo engine makes 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, so it has 30 fewer ponies but an extra 46 lb-ft compared to the old naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6. Fuel economy numbers haven't changed as Toyota quotes an EPA-estimated 25 miles per gallon the combined cycle. Standard across all grades, the 2.4-liter unit halves NOx and NMOG (non-methane organic gasses) emissions.

2023 Toyota Highlander

The 2023 Highlander with the downsized turbo engine can tow up to 5,000 pounds and comes bundled with Trailer Sway Control to help keep the trailer in check. A stop/start system comes as standard equipment to save fuel while you're waiting at a red light and Toyota says the 17-percent torque increase will make the driving experience more enjoyable while hauling up to eight people.

Beyond the new engine, the model year switch comes along with other novelties for the midsize SUV. Upgrade to the Limited or Platinum trim and you get dual 12.3-inch screens as standard equipment. The bigger infotainment is optional on the XLE and XSE grades as an upgrade over the 8-inch display. These lesser trims stick to a seven-inch gauge cluster, which is also now installed in the L and LE models.

The Highlander receives standard power-folding side mirrors for the Limited and Platinum. Elsewhere, the wireless charging pad has been repositioned from the center console box to below the touchscreen. Pictured here is the SUV painted in Cypress Green, a new color introduced for 2023MY. Alternatively, the Bronze Edition for the Hybrid model can be had in the exclusive Cement Grey shade as well as in Midnight Black and Wind Chill Pearl.

Toyota will have the 2023 Highlander at dealers from November. Meanwhile, the online configurator has been updated to reflect the changes.