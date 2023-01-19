Listen to this article

There's bad news for anyone in Japan who plans to buy a Honda Civic Type R. Due to high demand and an uncertain parts supply, the company is not accepting orders temporarily.

Honda made the announcement on the Japanese-market page for the Civic Type R. This is a translation of the message:

Apology for temporary suspension of orders for customers considering Civic Type R. Thank you for considering our vehicle. Since its launch, Civic Type R has been well received by customers, and we have received a large number of orders. On the other hand, due to the impact of the spread of the new coronavirus infection, chronic semiconductor shortages, unstable parts arrival, and delays in logistics, it is difficult to forecast future production. In order to ensure the delivery of Civic Type R to all customers who have already placed orders, we have temporarily stopped accepting orders. Regarding the resumption of orders, we will inform you again based on the future production situation. We deeply apologize for causing great inconvenience to customers who are considering it. Thank you for your understanding.

The order stoppage does not affect the US. Motor1.com reached out to Honda America for comment.

"The Japan market is different in that customers there submit orders directly via Honda Motor or their dealership. In the U.S. we allocate production to dealers, and they sell to consumers. Type R production has been allocated in the U.S. from the beginning in limited numbers, and that continues," a spokesperson said.

When available, the Civic Type R in Japan has a starting price of 4,997,300 yen ($38,896 at current exchange rates), which includes the consumption tax.

In the US, it starts at $43,990 after the $1,095 destination charge. The colors Boost Blue Pearl, Championship White, and Sonic Gray Pearl add $455 to the price. A set of 19-inch forged wheels are available for $3,100, and they weigh 5.29 pounds less than the standard pieces. The $5,350 R Performance package bundles together the forged wheels and a carbon-fiber rear wing. For $950, the R Interior Driver's pack adds illuminated door sill trim, a leather-wrapped shift knob, and an Alcantara-covered steering wheel.

The Civic Type R packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that makes 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox available is a six-speed manual.

Honda is also preparing two racing versions of the Civic Type R. The TCR variant with a more aggressive body than the road-going model will compete in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge later this year. There will also be the rear-wheel-drive R-GT that will replace the NSX-GT Type S in Japan's Super GT series. It'll start racing for the 2024 season.