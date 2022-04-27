McLaren has a new CEO. Today, the automaker announced that Michael Leiters would assume the role on July 1, 2022. He replaces longtime McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, who stepped down from the role in October 2021.

“I could not be more excited to be joining McLaren Automotive as CEO at this important moment in its journey,” Leiters said. “McLaren is already recognized as one of the world’s most admired luxury supercar companies.” He added that he looks forward to growing the brand’s reputation.

Leiters joins McLaren after serving as Ferrari’s Chief Technical Officer. Leiters left the role at the end of last year as Ferrari overhauled its organizational structure. Ferrari got a new CEO in 2021 as the company readies its first SUV and looks to tackle electrifying its lineup.

Gallery: 2022 McLaren Artura

52 Photos

Leiters also spent time at Porsche, holding senior positions at the automaker. The 50-year-old German-born Leiters holds a doctorate in engineering.

“His extensive industry leadership experience combined with his passion for engineering and future technology will help guide and develop our team as we enter an exciting second decade,” said McLaren Group Executive Chairman Paul Walsh.

When he assumes the role later this year, Leiters will lead a team of 3,000-strong from McLaren’s global headquarters in Surrey, England. He’ll oversee the McLaren Technical Centre, the McLaren Production Centre, and the McLaren Composites Technology Centre.

McLaren is navigating a changing auto industry just like other supercar makers. The company is preparing to launch its new hybrid production supercar, the Artura, which the company says will begin deliveries very soon. McLaren isn’t immune to the supply chain woes affecting the rest of the industry. A shortage of computer chips delayed it.

The Artura, the brand’s first series-production hybrid, combines an electric motor with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making a combined 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 593 pound-feet (804 Newton-meters) of torque. Leiters appointment as CEO arrives just weeks after a rumor surfaced that McLaren and BMW are working together on an electric car platform.