Listen to this article

No Mustangs were harmed to build this mid-engine creation. However, a wrecked movie car donated its frame for a build featuring stock Mustang parts. That's how Chris Steinbacher of the B is for Build's YouTube channel started before ending up with a unique creation featured at the Holley booth during SEMA 2022.

The wrecked movie car was built for the 2014 Need for Speed movie as a Bugatti Veyron replica. If you've seen the movie, it's the black and orange car t-boned by police in the final race. Since no one wanted to wreck a real Bugatti, they built a fiberglass replica and destroyed it.

Even though the fiberglass body was shattered and a few other parts were broken, Steinbacher picked it up for $15,500. He had the idea of converting it into a mid-engine version of a 1967 Mustang. Then he came across Karan Adivi's BOSS 302 digital renderings and decided to use those images as his inspiration.

Obviously, the Mustang was never meant to be a mid-engine car, but somehow, the fastback design works. Judging from the video, it was not easy to pull off. The frame of the original car was extensively modified to fit actual body panels from a 1967 Mustang. Original parts include side panels, roof panels, quarter panels, front cowl, and dash panels. Steinbacher also integrated a mixture of Ford and Shelby parts, including mirrors, hood, trunk lid, tail light assembly, as well as rear vents, and a Le Mans-style gas cap.

The final tab for everything, including the original donor car, was $44,000. Mustang aficionados will note that the headlights are from a 1970 Mustang, the only non-1967 part. Instead of Ford power, the car uses a Chevrolet LS V8 crate motor with a nitrous system. The car was ready in time for SEMA in November, where it received considerable attention at the Holley display. It was one of the craziest builds featured at the show, which also included a V12 Mazda RX-7 and a Subaru-powered Porsche 911.