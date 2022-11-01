Listen to this article

Eneos is Japan's largest oil company, and it arrives at the 2022 SEMA Show with an impressive lineup of tuned vehicles. The interesting mix of machines includes a Subaru-powered Porsche 911, a widebody Datsun 521 pickup, a Tesla Model 3 race car, a contest-winning 1997 Acura Integra Type R, and a competition-prepped Nissan Frontier.

The Porsche 911 GT3 STI is a fascinating creation. DevSpeed built it starting with a 2007 GT3 rolling shell with no engine that the company bought at an auction. The team worked out how to fit the turbocharged flat-four engine from a 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI into the back of the Porsche.

Gallery: Eneos 2022 SEMA Porsche 911, Nissan Frontier, Tesla Model 3, Datsun 521, Acura Integra

DevSpeed extensively modified the Subaru engine to boost the output to 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts). For comparison, the '07 GT3's stock 3.6-liter flat-six offers 415 hp (310 kW). The tuning to the STI powerplant includes an upgraded turbo, large intercooler, overhauled fuel system, and custom exhaust. A Subaru-sourced six-speed manual sends the muscle to the rear wheels.

The 911 GT3 STI also has BC Racing adjustable coilovers with air jacks for quicker wheel changes when running on the track. A GT3R race car body kit from VAD Design in Great Britain includes wider fenders for fitting 19-inch Rotiform 917 wheels. Inside, there's a roll cage.

Dai Yoshihara is a previous Formula Drift Champion, but he likes to race off-road, too. The Eneos SEMA booth includes his 2006 Nissan Frontier Pre-Runner from the company R/T Tuning. Under the hood, there's the 3.0-liter twin-turbo VR30DDTT like you'd find in the new Nissan Z. Extra tuning for this one increases the output to 600 hp (447 kW) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters). For comparison, the application in the Z has 400 hp (298 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm). An overhauled, long-travel suspension soaks up the bumps.

The Eneos makes lubricants and coolants specifically for EVs. To show what's possible, the company displays its sponsored Tesla Model 3 race car from the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Dai Yoshihara achieved the fastest time for an EV at this year's event.

Eneos also displays DSPORT Magazine's custom Datsun 521 pickup. It features a widebody kit and a roll bar above the cargo bed. Power comes from the original 1.6-liter fur-cylinder that makes 96 hp (72 kW).

Finally, there's a restored 1997 Acura Integra Type R. Owner Alex Alfaro bought it in 2014. The work included stripping the body and powder coating the suspension component. Under the hood, there is a JUN Auto-built B18C-R engine.