The long-awaited successor to the Aventador will finally debut in March but Lamborghini's next V12 machine is making an early debut on the WIPO website. If the acronym doesn't ring a bell, it stands for World Intellectual Property Organization. The adjacent official sketches are undoubtedly the real deal since the owner is written in black and white: "Automobili Lamborghini S.P.A." Interestingly, the patent was filed with the North Macedonian bureau.

While the images are far from being of the highest quality, they do give us an accurate understanding of Sant'Agata Bolognese's upcoming flagship. In most cases, design patents don't do the cars any justice as the sketches typically make them look dull. However, that's not the case here as even these low-resolution photos make us giddy with excitement. It would be virtually impossible to mistake it for something other than a Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Aventador replacement patent images

The angry front fascia makes us think of the Sián FKP 37 while the top-mounted exhaust tips illustrate the hexagons remain a recurring theme. That massive diffuser sends Centenario vibes, and we also get a top-down view of the engine bay where the all-new twelve-cylinder engine calls home. The ICE won’t be all alone as the Italian company has repeatedly said the supercar will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Not even Lamborghini is immune to stringent emissions regulations, so we should see the glass half full and be happy the V12 is still around.

Naturally, the design patent echoes the numerous spy shots we’ve been posting of camouflaged prototypes in recent months. The “Y” motif of the headlights and taillights is clearly visible here, as are the generously sized air intakes to cool down the mighty engine. Although the images do not provide a peek inside, car paparazzi did photograph a test vehicle’s interior back in November to show a City driving mode, an 8,500 rpm redline, and dual screens on the center console.

The Aventador replacement will be followed by a Huracan successor, which will be a hybrid as well. In addition, the Urus was spied earlier today testing a PHEV setup as Lamborghini intends to partially electrify all three cars by 2024. A purely electric model is scheduled to arrive in the latter half of the decade.