Listen to this article

If you've ever wondered how publishing magnates of your favorite car magazines from the '80s and '90s lived, wonder no more. This property for sale at 195 S Ferrari Way in Anaheim Hills, California was custom built for the creator of Street Rodder Magazine. I have no idea who that is, but the guy knew how to build a car lover's dream house. And yeah, he had the cul-de-sac's name changed from Crescent Lane to Ferrari Way; publisher's had that kind of power back then.

Let's start with what's important: the garage. There are two buildings capable of swallowing up to 12 cars, or 8 cars and 2 big RVs, according to the listing. You also get a car lift so you can change the oil in your supercars yourself, as well as a paint booth for touch ups, van murals, or complete resprays.

Gallery: Car House On Ferrari Way In Anaheim

22 Photos

Moving to the residence itself, it becomes apparent quickly that the interior hasn't changed much since it was birthed in 1980. Some choices of the time include green carpeting, a chandelier made out of antlers, and tile that can only be described "of its time."

If only the weirdness stopped at game-based light fixtures. The Ferrari Way home also has three indoor jacuzzis that are installed right inside a family room. Their location is flippin' strange, but not quite as peculiar as the "runway dining room table" whose surface doubles as the hallway floor. You have to see it to understand; words fail to capture the craziness of this setup.

The 4,355-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and no less than six bathrooms, as well as a private office, wet bar, sewing room, vaulted beam ceiling, and a trio of fireplaces. The kitchen was also remodeled in 2013.

The grounds measure 1.2 acres in size, and there's even an accessory dwelling unit you can rent out to help pay the mortgage. The home has an asking price of $2,250,000, so you're going to need all the help you can get. How does it measure up to houses for sale we've shared in the past, like this one or this one?