Listen to this article

Toyota Industries Corporation is a member of the Toyota Group that focuses on building textile machinery, forklifts, and auto parts, but it's bringing three customized plug-in-hybrid RAV4s to the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. The company is teasing the modified models ahead of the show's start on January 13.

The RAV4 PHEV with the Offroad Package is the most intriguing member of this trio. Toyota Industries Corporation equips it with a Yakima roof rack, and a gas can attaches to the side near the hatchback. The body is mostly dark gray, but there are black elements on the hood and front fenders. The side sills gain a chunky appearance. A modified fascia has integrated, rectangular fog lights. The crossover rides on black wheels with red mudflaps behind them.

Gallery: Toyota Industries Corporation Customized RAV4 PHEV

4 Photos

The Adventure version has a much milder appearance than the Offroad Package. Toyota Industries Corporation gives it a modified front fascia and a set of black wheels. The body cladding appears chunkier than what the RAV4 plug-in has from the factory in Japan.

Finally, the Sport Package has a different look by adopting an appearance that's for looking good on the road, rather than having rugged styling. Toyota Industries Corporation fits a front fascia with a trapezoidal central opening and narrow ducts in the splitter. There are also small inlets between the hood and the nose. Body-color side sills decorate the flanks, and the wheels are black.

The Toyota RAV4 Prime is the North American equivalent to the plug-in-hybrid model in Japan. Its 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors have a total output of 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 353 pound-feet (479 Newton-meters) of torque. A 18.1-kilowatt-hour battery provides an EPA-estimated electric driving range of 42 miles (68 kilometers).

It's available in SE and XSE trim levels. For the 2023 model year, the price starts at $42,925 after the $1,335 destination fee. Getting the higher grade takes the cost to $46,795.

Toyota premiered the RAV4 Prime in November 2019, and it went on sale for the 2021 model year. Since the launch, the automaker hasn't made any significant upgrades or changes to the model.