Modern performance BMW models are known for showing conservative output numbers in the books. Or, put another way, there’s a hidden potential that can easily be unlocked via a simple software tune. But how much power can be added to a stock BMW M4 without any hardware modifications? Can it beat a tuned M5? Let’s find out.

A new video from Drag Times shows a new BMW M4 xDrive Competition, which undergoes a software tune to unleash more power. The clip starts with a comparison between the quarter-mile times of the car with and without the new software. The more powerful version does the run in 10.826 seconds versus 11.305 for the stock version. That’s a pretty good improvement considering it takes only a new software to achieve it.

Around the middle of the video, it’s time for a drag race against a modified BMW M5 Competition. This pink performance sedan has a new exhaust system, new intakes, and a software tune for an estimated peak power of around 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts). As a reminder, that power reaches all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Against it, the M4 Competition offers a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine with Dahler software, delivering somewhere around 620 hp (462 kW). Again, the power is channeled to both axles through an xDrive system, mated to an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic. The M4 is lighter but less powerful.

In a series of three races, the M4 Competition takes the win in the first run by narrowly beating the M5 Competition. In the second race, however, the pink sedan has a much better start, which gives it a solid advantage right from the very beginning and the M4 isn’t able to catch up. It’s 1:1.

Which car takes the overall win? Of course, we are not going to spoil the entire video with this information. As a small hint, we could only say that both cars have a good start in the final run and it’s the power and weight that decide the race in the end, not the reaction time.