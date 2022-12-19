Listen to this article

Converting a school bus is a fairly common way for someone to build their own motorhome. We've covered quite a few of them, but none of them have been like Gordo's wild build with a crane and a full workshop.

The motorhome started as a 2003 Bluebird school bus, and Gordo did a lot to modify it into this rig. The most obvious change is the removal of the rear section to create a space that can be a porch or covered storage, depending on his desire. He can mount a crane to the roof rack back there for unloading his work benches. One of them is full of welding gear, and the other holds power tools and fasteners.

Creating the rear area required relocating the fuel tank closer to the front of the bus. He added a second tank, too. In addition to the engine, they run the generator and heater. Batteries occupy the spot previously for the door. For more power, solar cells are on the roof.

Inside, Gordo's rig looks straight out of a science-fiction movie. The cockpit has lots of controls for all of the various electrical systems and generators. He has a separate laptop simply for debugging this system.

There isn't yet a kitchen, but Gordo plans to add a sink eventually. He already has plenty of storage throughout the bus. There are lots of little cabinets and a fabric wall that holds all sorts of miscellaneous gear. At the back, there's a raised bed with drawers underneath it.

On top, the bus has a full-length roof rack. Gordo can use the space to haul long pieces of lumber or steel. He also has a bicycle up there.

For skilled builders like Gordo, school bus conversions offer a lot of advantages. You can buy the base vehicle for far less than a pre-built RV. Then, there's the opportunity to customize the machine to a person's personal requirements. Many folks wouldn't have a purpose for a cargo bed carrying welding tools, but this is exactly what Gordo needs.