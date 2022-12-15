Listen to this article

The giant version of BMW's kidney grilles on the M3, M4, 4 Series, and other models gets a lot of criticism because the massive size can look cartoonish. Sometimes when people are mocking you, the best response is to lean into the joke, and BMW Japan apparently believes in this strategy. At this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, the automaker's display space is a version of the grille that's so large vehicles can park inside of it.

The exhibition area is open at both ends, and the giant grille is floor-to-ceiling in the center. The BMW roundel is in the upper center. For maximum accuracy, there's an M3 badge on the upper right corner and a vehicle assistance tech sensor below it. The slats give visitors a glimpse into the interior space as a teaser of what to expect.

BMW promises that a model makes its Japanese-market premiere at the booth, but the company isn't naming the vehicle yet. The M4 GT3 that won the 2022 Super GT GT300 Class race at the Suzuka Circuit is part of the display. An M3 with M Performance parts and a special wrap and an M240i with M Performance parts are also there for visitors to see.

The display space will have a stage where BMW will interview guests. The topics there will include BMW motorsports and the services available from dealers.

The 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon runs from January 13 to 15. At this time, few automakers are disclosing what they are bringing to the show. Toyota's Modellista division has two body kits for the 2023 Prius. Neo Advance Style gets extra lights in the front bumper and a revised lower fascia. Elegant Ice Style adds chrome accents and thicker side skirts.

The Japanese tuner Damd is coming to the show with a rugged body kit for the Suzuki Hustler. The parts include a new front fascia, a bumper with integrated fog lights, a mesh grille, an inlet in the hood, and a roof basket.