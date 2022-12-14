The used car market has been crazy in the last several months and we’ve discussed this on a number of different occasions. Some cars, obviously, are more expensive than others and there are generally deals that are more reasonable than others. If you are looking for an affordable vehicle that has a long remaining lifespan for a reasonable price, then we probably have some of the answers you might need right now.
Thanks to iSeeCars – the online automotive search engine and research website – we have data about some of the cheapest used cars with the longest remaining lifespan. The site’s new analysis includes over two million vehicles on the US market not older than ten years old. The agency used estimated end-of-life for each model. Aggregated data for average car prices and the average mileage of five- and ten-year-old cars was used to calculate the cost per remaining 1,000 miles.
On average, the price of the 20 cars you see below is $12,814 with an average remaining lifespan of almost 102,000 miles. The Top 20 chart includes a mix of hatchbacks, sedans, big SUVs, trucks, and minivans. Below is the full list of the 20 best 10-year-old cars for the money:
|Model
|Price per 1k Miles
|Avg Price
|Remaining Lifespan (miles)
|Remaining Lifespan (%)
|Potential Lifespan (miles)
|Chevrolet Impala
|$87
|$9,706
|111,996
|48.6%
|230,343
|Toyota Prius
|$107
|$13,878
|129,466
|51.7%
|250,601
|Honda Civic (coupe)
|$108
|$12,673
|117,819
|52.1%
|226,120
|Kia Sedona
|$110
|$9,640
|87,747
|42.1%
|208,615
|Toyota Avalon
|$111
|$15,818
|143,056
|58.2%
|245,710
|Honda Fit
|$112
|$12,347
|110,333
|53.2%
|207,231
|Honda Accord
|$118
|$13,437
|113,584
|50.2%
|226,168
|Ford Fusion
|$119
|$10,079
|84,590
|42.1%
|201,071
|Dodge Grand Caravan
|$120
|$10,354
|86,292
|41.2%
|209,350
|Toyota Camry Hybrid
|$123
|$14,360
|116,903
|50.7%
|230,547
|Mazda Mazda6
|$124
|$9,559
|77,253
|38.0%
|203,154
|Toyota Camry
|$129
|$13,785
|106,682
|47.8%
|223,249
|Toyota Corolla
|$130
|$12,658
|97,621
|47.8%
|204,266
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|$131
|$11,981
|91,525
|44.3%
|206,398
|Honda Civic (sedan)
|$134
|$12,784
|95,596
|46.6%
|205,335
|Nissan Maxima
|$136
|$11,398
|83,709
|41.4%
|202,151
|Honda Odyssey
|$138
|$14,790
|106,879
|45.3%
|235,852
|Ford Expedition
|$143
|$15,584
|108,762
|44.5%
|244,682
|Honda Ridgeline
|$145
|$18,725
|129,513
|52.1%
|248,669
|Toyota Sienna
|$145
|$16,289
|112,578
|47.0%
|239,607
iSeeCars points out that used car prices are very slowly dropping but remain at record-high levels. However, the market for 10-year-old vehicles has some great offers of cars that cost significantly less than 1-5-year-old cars and still have 80,000 or more miles of remaining lifespan. According to the new study, some Toyota and Honda models have more than 125,000 miles until a major failure occurs, which makes them a smart investment.
Source: iSeeCars
