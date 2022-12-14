Listen to this article

The used car market has been crazy in the last several months and we’ve discussed this on a number of different occasions. Some cars, obviously, are more expensive than others and there are generally deals that are more reasonable than others. If you are looking for an affordable vehicle that has a long remaining lifespan for a reasonable price, then we probably have some of the answers you might need right now.

Thanks to iSeeCars – the online automotive search engine and research website – we have data about some of the cheapest used cars with the longest remaining lifespan. The site’s new analysis includes over two million vehicles on the US market not older than ten years old. The agency used estimated end-of-life for each model. Aggregated data for average car prices and the average mileage of five- and ten-year-old cars was used to calculate the cost per remaining 1,000 miles.

On average, the price of the 20 cars you see below is $12,814 with an average remaining lifespan of almost 102,000 miles. The Top 20 chart includes a mix of hatchbacks, sedans, big SUVs, trucks, and minivans. Below is the full list of the 20 best 10-year-old cars for the money:

Model Price per 1k Miles Avg Price Remaining Lifespan (miles) Remaining Lifespan (%) Potential Lifespan (miles) Chevrolet Impala $87 $9,706 111,996 48.6% 230,343 Toyota Prius $107 $13,878 129,466 51.7% 250,601 Honda Civic (coupe) $108 $12,673 117,819 52.1% 226,120 Kia Sedona $110 $9,640 87,747 42.1% 208,615 Toyota Avalon $111 $15,818 143,056 58.2% 245,710 Honda Fit $112 $12,347 110,333 53.2% 207,231 Honda Accord $118 $13,437 113,584 50.2% 226,168 Ford Fusion $119 $10,079 84,590 42.1% 201,071 Dodge Grand Caravan $120 $10,354 86,292 41.2% 209,350 Toyota Camry Hybrid $123 $14,360 116,903 50.7% 230,547 Mazda Mazda6 $124 $9,559 77,253 38.0% 203,154 Toyota Camry $129 $13,785 106,682 47.8% 223,249 Toyota Corolla $130 $12,658 97,621 47.8% 204,266 Hyundai Santa Fe $131 $11,981 91,525 44.3% 206,398 Honda Civic (sedan) $134 $12,784 95,596 46.6% 205,335 Nissan Maxima $136 $11,398 83,709 41.4% 202,151 Honda Odyssey $138 $14,790 106,879 45.3% 235,852 Ford Expedition $143 $15,584 108,762 44.5% 244,682 Honda Ridgeline $145 $18,725 129,513 52.1% 248,669 Toyota Sienna $145 $16,289 112,578 47.0% 239,607

iSeeCars points out that used car prices are very slowly dropping but remain at record-high levels. However, the market for 10-year-old vehicles has some great offers of cars that cost significantly less than 1-5-year-old cars and still have 80,000 or more miles of remaining lifespan. According to the new study, some Toyota and Honda models have more than 125,000 miles until a major failure occurs, which makes them a smart investment.