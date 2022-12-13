Listen to this article

The latest teaser for the Mazda CX-90 reveals that it gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain that the company calls E Skyactiv PHEV. This is the brand's first nationally available electrified vehicle. The image also shows off the tail of the upcoming crossover. The model's full debut is in January 2023.

A person holding a charging cable is out of focus but visible on the right side of the image. This suggests the plug for the PHEV system is on the passenger side of the CX-90.

The teaser shows the passenger side rear of the CX-90. We can see the rounded, lower border of the back window. The taillight has a boxy section on the outer edge with an illuminated strip that runs toward the vehicle's center.

The earlier CX-90 teaser (above) shows an inline-six badge on the vehicle. What's not clear is whether this is also the PHEV powertrain. Mazda's announcement says "the first-ever 2024 CX-90 will be available nationwide as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle." However, it doesn't stipulate the model would only come as a PHEV.

Mazda could also install the plug-in hybrid 2.5-liter four-cylinder from the CX-60 into the CX-90. It has a total system output of 323 horsepower (241 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. This setup gets the crossover to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.8 seconds and a 124 mph (200 kph) top speed. The 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery provides 39 miles (63 kilometers) of range in the WLTP combined cycle.

The CX-60 is also available with a 3.3-liter inline six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system in some markets. It makes 280 hp (209 kW) and 331 lb-ft (450 Nm) for Australia. The output could be different in other applications.

Mazda allegedly intended to introduce a generation of the Mazda6 with an inline-six engine driving the rear wheels. However, this model hasn't arrived. Instead, the automaker seemingly decided to focus first on crossovers, including the CX-50 through CX-90 models.