Listen to this article

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture premieres as a new limited-edition version of the opulent sedan that celebrates high-end fashion. The brand is making just 150 of them, and sales begin in early 2023.

The Haute Voiture features an exterior with a two-tone color scheme that puts metallic nautical blue paint on the upper portion of the body and on the wheels. The exterior's lower section is rose gold. The original concept from May 2022 had the same look.

Gallery: Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture

30 Photos

The same color scheme appears inside this Maybach. The dark blue shade is on the upper door panels, dashboard, and steering wheel. Rose gold-colored trim is throughout the cabin. In addition, the leather upholstery is Crystal White.

For additional visual texture, bouclé fabric covers portions of the door panels, the inner portion of the seat headrest cushions, and other sections of the chairs. The floor mats are linen and furry mohair. The center console wears a badge showing the production number of the 150 units. The car also comes with rose gold-colored champagne flutes.

The MBUX infotainment system gets a unique look for the Haute Voiture. In the profile selection menu, there are magnolia blossom graphics and sparkling particles. The available avatars wear classy clothing, like a dinner jacket, tailcoat, or an evening gown.

Each car comes with special accessories for the buyer. A hand-made gift box holds the vehicle's badge number, a scale model of the Maybach, and a key ring. A car cover with the brand logo and Haute Voiture badge is also part of the package.

Mercedes debuted the Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture in Dubai. Motor1.com reached out to the company about the availability in the United States and the price. A standard Maybach S 680 4MATIC retails for $229,000 before the destination fee in the US.

Along with the Haute Voiture, Mercedes is launching a collection of handbags. They use the same materials that are inside this special Maybach. Sales begin in early 2023.