Lancia's renaissance will start with the Ypsilon. A new generation of the small car is scheduled for 2024 and it will pave the way for a new design language, advanced technologies, and the long-awaited relaunch of a brand that now targets the premium segment. The Lancia Design Day provided numerous clues about the styling of the brand’s future models and we have an exclusive rendering previewing what the Ypsilon could look like.

The early speculation is that the Ypsilon will leave the supermini segment and will morph into a small crossover. Most likely built on the CMP / e-CMP platform of the Peugeot 2008 and Jeep Avenger, the model will grow significantly to a length of about 4.1 – 4.2 meters. The new Lancia logo will make its debut on the revamped Ypsilon and so will also the Y-shaped light signature at the front, two design elements unveiled for the first time with the Pu+Ra Zero concept shown at the Lancia Design Day.

According to preliminary information, the interior will be inspired by classic Lancias and will have at least 50 percent eco-sustainable materials. In particular, our colleagues from Motor1.com Italy report the dashboard will recall the circular design elements of the Beta Trevi with a modern twist based on screens and physical controls for the infotainment system and driving modes.

The same approach for a complete change in the tech is also expected under the skin. It is believed both combustion and electric versions will be available, though, it is not known what battery options and internal combustion engines the first Lancia crossover will get. It is already clear, however, that Stellantis wants to position the brand in the same league as Alfa Romeo and DS, which means high-quality materials, premium features, and a price above the corresponding Peugeot and Jeep sister models.

We are happy to report that Lancia has an ambitious plan to introduce a new model every two years starting in 2024. The brand plans only to offer electric vehicles starting in 2028, which means the Ypsilon might be one of its last cars available with an ICE.