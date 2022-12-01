Listen to this article

Rear-wheel-drive performance cars using mid-mounted naturally aspirated, large displacement combustion engines without any electrification seem to be going away. Between EVs and forced induction, automakers are finding alternative ways to make high-horsepower machines. However, this video shows that the Audi R8 V10 Performance Spyder, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, and Porsche 911 GT3 still offer plenty of straight-line speed. Plus, a Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 is ready to challenge them.

This video has incredible production value. There are lots of on-screen special effects and data. Plus, the action stops for an explanation of what's happening.

In terms of numbers, the Corvette Z06 is the top dog in this race. Its 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft pumps out 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque.

The R8 V10 is in the middle of the pack. This isn't the new, limited-run GT RWD but still has 562 hp (419 kW) and 406 lb-ft (551 Nm) from the 5.2-liter mill. 

The 911 GT3 with a 4.0-liter flat-six is the least powerful car of this bunch, but don't count it out of the race. The mill makes 502 hp (374 kW) and 346 lb-ft (469 Nm). Because of the additional downforce, the more expensive and more aggressive GT3 RS wouldn't be quicker in this drag race. The changes only make a difference when corners enter the equation.

As a motorcycle, the Panigale V4 SP2 is the outsider of this bunch. Professional racer Josh Herrin is in the saddle. This machine has a 1.1-liter four-cylinder making 210 hp (157 kW) at 12,500 rpm and 90.6 lb-ft (122.8 Nm) of torque at 11,000 rpm. Deliveries of them started in North America in the fourth quarter of 2022 for a base price of $39,500.

Ducati offers the motorcycle with an optional, full-titanium Akrapovic. It sheds 11 pounds of weight. Plus, the power output increases to 228 hp (170 kW) and 96.6 lb-ft (131 Nm).

The video starts with the three cars drag racing. Then, the motorcycle takes on the winner among the four-wheeled machines to see which one of them is quicker.

