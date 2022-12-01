Listen to this article

Rear-wheel-drive performance cars using mid-mounted naturally aspirated, large displacement combustion engines without any electrification seem to be going away. Between EVs and forced induction, automakers are finding alternative ways to make high-horsepower machines. However, this video shows that the Audi R8 V10 Performance Spyder, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, and Porsche 911 GT3 still offer plenty of straight-line speed. Plus, a Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 is ready to challenge them.

This video has incredible production value. There are lots of on-screen special effects and data. Plus, the action stops for an explanation of what's happening.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Drive

26 Photos

In terms of numbers, the Corvette Z06 is the top dog in this race. Its 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft pumps out 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque.

The R8 V10 is in the middle of the pack. This isn't the new, limited-run GT RWD but still has 562 hp (419 kW) and 406 lb-ft (551 Nm) from the 5.2-liter mill.

The 911 GT3 with a 4.0-liter flat-six is the least powerful car of this bunch, but don't count it out of the race. The mill makes 502 hp (374 kW) and 346 lb-ft (469 Nm). Because of the additional downforce, the more expensive and more aggressive GT3 RS wouldn't be quicker in this drag race. The changes only make a difference when corners enter the equation.

As a motorcycle, the Panigale V4 SP2 is the outsider of this bunch. Professional racer Josh Herrin is in the saddle. This machine has a 1.1-liter four-cylinder making 210 hp (157 kW) at 12,500 rpm and 90.6 lb-ft (122.8 Nm) of torque at 11,000 rpm. Deliveries of them started in North America in the fourth quarter of 2022 for a base price of $39,500.

Ducati offers the motorcycle with an optional, full-titanium Akrapovic. It sheds 11 pounds of weight. Plus, the power output increases to 228 hp (170 kW) and 96.6 lb-ft (131 Nm).

The video starts with the three cars drag racing. Then, the motorcycle takes on the winner among the four-wheeled machines to see which one of them is quicker.