The Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has always punched above its weight. The high-performance Z06 is no different, capable of competing with cars that are far more expensive. A new video from EmeliaHartford demonstrates the new Z06’s performance prowess by pitting it against her Ferrari 458 race car and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Does the Corvette stand a chance?

Powering the Corvette Z06 is Chevrolet’s 5.5-liter DOHC V8 engine. The naturally aspirated mill produces 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque, and it can send the coupe to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds. It weighs 3,700 pounds (1,678 kilograms), making it the most powerful and heaviest car in the competition.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo delivers just 600 hp (447 kW) from its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, but it’s lighter, too, at 3,400 lbs (1,542 kg). The Ferrari 458 race car is down on power compared to the other cars, producing 570 hp (425 kW). It weighs 3,200 lbs (1,451 kg).

The first race pitted the Corvette against the 458, and it wasn’t much of a battle. The Corvette launched from the line and kept the Ferrari in the rearview mirror to the finish line. Starting the race from a roll didn’t help the Ferrari, which quickly fell behind and couldn’t catch up.

The Huracan Evo is a better match to the Chevrolet, but better doesn’t mean perfect, and the performance differences made themselves abundantly clear right from the start. The Corvette got a great launch from the starting line, leaving the Huracan behind and unable to catch up. The Lamborghini driver mis-shifted in the first rolling race, giving the Corvette another victory, but he gets a better start in the second one. However, the Corvette still walked away from the Evo.

The Corvette Z06 should begin reaching customers soon, and we suspect owners will be eager to race them. The car will line up next to a range of performance vehicles, and we’ll be eager to watch where it lands among the other, often more expensive, competitors.