Listen to this article

Whether or not you love the look of the new BMW M2, you can't deny one thing: it has a presence. The bold front end and bulky backside help differentiate it from anything else in the BMW lineup. And with the automaker's range of M Performance parts equipped, it adds even more flair – for better or worse.

But more than just a visual upgrade (or downgrade), the M2 with M Performance parts sounds meaner than the base model thanks to its funky center-mounted quad exhaust tips. We've seen that setup on the M3 and M4 before, but now it makes its way to the M2 for the first time. BMW released a short video on Instagram showing off that new exhaust note.

Even without the funky quad exhaust, though, the new BMW M2 still pumps out 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 newton-meters) of torque courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. BMW electronically limits the M2's top speed to 155 mph (250 kph), or 177 mph (284 kph) with the optional M Driver’s Package equipped.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard while an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission is available as an option. Although, German buyers will have to pay extra for the six-speed shifter.

Other add-ons, like the blacked-out bumper pieces, the carbon fiber diffuser, the wing, and the staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels, should be available when the M2 goes on sale in the US next April. No word on how much those M parts might cost you, but the M2 starts at $63,194 in the US with the $995 destination fee included.