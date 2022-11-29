Listen to this article

The Volkswagen e-Golf was one of the brand’s first serious efforts in creating a mass-market electric vehicle. The production of the zero-emissions hatchback came to an end in December 2020 and the Wolfsburg-based company’s ID family was introduced as an indirect replacement for the electric Golf. It turns out, however, that the battery-powered Golf could return as Volkswagen has to change its strategy in the EV segment.

Earlier this month it became clear that Volkswagen’s new Trinity electric vehicle will be delayed until the end of the decade. The decision reportedly comes from the newly appointed VW Group CEO Oliver Blume, who believes the automaker won’t be ready with the required software developments in order to meet the initially announced launch target of 2026. This, in turn, could open a new spot in the firm’s pipeline for a new electric vehicle to be launched until the Trinity hits the market.

Gallery: 2017 VW e-Golf

84 Photos

According to a new report by the German business daily Handelsblatt, quoted by Automotive News, Volkswagen is considering bringing back the e-Golf nameplate to its portfolio. Alternatively, the Tiguan crossover could also receive a fully electric version and either way, both could be based on an updated variant of the MEB electric platform used by Volkswagen and its sister brands. Citing company sources, the German newspaper reports VW could produce the electric Golf and Tiguan at its Wolfsburg plant where the combustion-powered variants of these cars are also built.

One thing that remains unclear is whether VW is considering building a new electric vehicle that will simply wear the Golf name or reengineering the existing Golf to become an EV. Considering the report mentions the MEB platform, this probably means we will be dealing with a product that doesn’t have a lot in common with today's MQB-based Golf Mk8. For now, however, these are just assumptions based on the available information.

Even though the e-Golf officially went out of production back in 2020, you could still buy a new one from some dealers. Data from Dataforce shows that VW sold 117 e-Golf through September this year and a potential direct successor could bring those numbers back to the thousands.