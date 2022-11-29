Listen to this article

There used to be a time when hypercars were few and far between but now it seems like we're getting a new ultra-powerful, high-priced beast on a weekly basis. De Tomaso Automobili is introducing its curvaceous P900, a track-only machine that bucks the trend by avoiding electrification. Limited to only 18 cars at $3 million a pop, it is touted as being carbon neutral thanks to a newly developed V12 engineered to run on synthetic fuels.

The engine is shaping up to be a marvel of engineering as De Tomaso claims it's the smallest and lightest V12 ever developed, tipping the scales at just 220 kilograms (485 pounds). It revs to a screaming 12,300 rpm or 200 rpm more than the Cosworth V12 fitted to the Gordon Murray T.50. The naturally aspirated mill produces 900 horsepower in a vehicle that has a dry weight of 900 kg (1,984 lbs), thus giving it a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1 akin to the Koenigsegg One:1.

All that power is channeled to the rear axle via an Xtrac sequential gearbox, but the mighty V12 won't be ready until near the end of 2024. Impatient customers can have the car as early as next summer if they're willing to settle for a Judd V10, which is related to the engine used by the Benetton B197. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it was a Formula 1 car driven by Jean Alesi and Gerhard Berger during the 1997 season.

As far as styling is concerned, it’s almost as outlandish as the Apollo Intensa Emozione (IE). That’s no coincidence since the two cars were penned by the same design team. The look of the P900 has been perfected in a wind tunnel used by F1 cars from which the hypercar has adopted a DRS-capable active rear wing.

Performance figures have yet to be disclosed, although the company says the P900 will be just about as fast as an LMP race car. In other words, it should be a worthy competitor for the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, another hypercar without a license plate. Complementing the model’s debut is news about a De Tomaso Competizione racing series where one-percenters can have fun at dedicated events.

These official renderings and preliminary specifications serve as a preview ahead of next spring when De Tomaso plans to fully reveal its V12 monster.