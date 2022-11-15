Listen to this article

Life can be tough in the Ford Bronco's shadow, but the smaller SUV with a Bronco badge isn't forgotten in Dearborn. New for 2023 is – deep breath – the Ford Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package. And it's not just an exceedingly long name with a set of stickers to make it look rugged.

Underneath, Ford adds considerable protection to vital, vulnerable areas with a set of four new bash plates. These plates beef up areas around the fuel tank, front skid plate, and canister shield. To make the Black Diamond Off-Road Package stand out from other trims, it gets unique 17-inch aluminum wheels in a low-gloss shade of gray, wrapped in all-terrain tires. And yes, there's the requisite graphics package which in this case includes matte black trim on the hood and down low on the doors. Look closely and you'll see Bronco horse logos and Bronco lettering.

But wait, there's more. Sort of, anyway.

There's more for Bronco Sport owners to do with their new Black Diamond Off-Road Package, or any 2023 model-year Bronco Sport trim for that matter. Ford is opening up the Bronco Off-Roadeo experience to all new Bronco Sport owners, whereas previously only select Bronco Sport trims could participate. The Off-Roadeo experience involves a day of extensive off-roading in various locations, with instructors illustrating the finer points of driving off-road while showing owners the capabilities of their vehicles.

"For adventurers who want to get more from their Bronco Sport, we’re enhancing the ownership experience by offering more trail capability with the new Black Diamond Off-Road Package, plus an included opportunity to learn what their SUV can do at Bronco Off-Roadeo," said Ford Enthusiast Vehicle Marketing Manager Mark Grueber. "Today, nearly 90 percent of Bronco Sport customers that attend Off-Roadeo are likely to go off-roading again, and 97 percent of customers are more knowledgeable and confident doing so, furthering our goal of getting into the wild."

The Black Diamond Off-Road Package is only available on 2023 Bronco Sport Big Bend and Outer Banks trim levels. Orders are now being accepted at Ford dealerships.