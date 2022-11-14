Listen to this article

November 14, 2022, will go down in history as the day when Lamborghini shared images of its last production car to be powered exclusively by a gasoline engine. Prior to its public debut at the Art Basel in Miami on November 30, the Huracan Sterrato is being previewed in fully revealing images of the exterior design. As expected, it doesn't stray too far from the namesake concept unveiled in June 2019.

The naturally aspirated V10 supercar keeps the chunky body cladding on the front and rear wheel arches as well as the extra LED lights on the front bumper. It has lost the roof-mounted light bar of the concept before it, but it's still more practical than the regular Huracan by having Sterrato-branded roof rails.

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

A beefy roof scoop has been added at the back while the rear bumper's diffuser has a new configuration likely to improve the departure angle. The visible suspension lift gives the Huracan Sterrato far more ground clearance than just about any other supercar out there. Lamborghini has also installed new black wheels wrapped in meaty Bridgestone Dueler tires to improve the all-terrain capabilities.

Also noticeable are the chunky side skirts and underbody protection at the front and rear. This khaki paint (with a satin finish?) is also new to the Huracan lineup and has been combined with red body accents that extend onto the brake calipers. Lamborghini deliberately left the fender flares unpainted to send out an off-road vibe, although we won't be too surprised if there will be an option to have them body-colored.

We'll have to wait until the end of the month for the technical specifications, but it goes without saying the Huracan Sterrato will come exclusively with all-wheel drive. The concept sat 47 millimeters (1.85 inches) higher and had 30-mm (1.18-inch) wider front and rear tracks. In addition, Lamborghini improved the approach angle by 1 degree and the departure angle by 6.5 percent.

From 2023, all Lamborghini product launches will be electrified to some extent, ahead of 2028 when Sant'Agata Bolognese plans to introduce its first EV as a 2+2 with two doors and a raised suspension.