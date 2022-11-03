Listen to this article

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 fans, rejoice. If you weren't able to place an order for the new model before Chevy temporarily closed the order books, the Bowtie has started taking requests for them again. Plus, the company just delivered the first example to a customer.

Chevy opted for a "metered launch" of the 2023 Corvette Z06. This meant that it took an initial batch of orders in 2022 and then stopped.

"We had previously shared with dealers and the public that we had accepted enough Z06 orders to fill the number of Z06 production slots we had for calendar year 2022, so we stopped elevating dealer orders to accepted orders that the plant would build. Now we are saying we’re going to accept more dealer orders to continue filling the pipeline of Z06 production through the end of model year 2023," Chevy spokesperson Trevor Thompkins told Motor1.com.

Chevrolet began building the Z06 at the Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory in late September. The first one off the line was a 70th Anniversary Edition with the Z07 package and the color Carbon Flash Metallic. Rick Hendrick paid $3.6 million at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in January 2022. The money benefited the charity Operation Homefront.

The 2023 Z06 starts at $106,395 (after the $1,395 destination fee). If you want the convertible, the price rises to $113,895. The mid-range 2LZ is $115,595 or $122,595 for the hardtop and droptop, respectively. The top-tier 3LZ is $120,245 or $127,245 depending on the body style.

There are also plenty of options to add. For example, the Z07 Performance Package is $8,995 and includes Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZP tires, and the FE7 suspension. The Visible Carbon Fiber for $10,495 uses the lightweight material on the front splitter, rockers, dive planes, and rear spoiler.

The Z06 packs the new LT6 5.5-liter naturally aspirated, all-aluminum V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft. It makes 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) at 8,400 rpm and redlines at 8,600 revs. The powerplant produces 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) at 6,300 rpm. A Tremec-sourced eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox sends the power to the rear wheels.